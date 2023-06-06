James Beard Award 2023: fra i vincitori chef Rob Rubba e il Friday Saturday Sunday

di Manuela Chimera 6 Giugno 2023

Ci siamo. Nonostante una selezione alquanto turbolenta, con uno chef squalificato in corsa e premi rotti, ecco che anche quest’anno sono stati rivelati i vincitori dei James Beard Award 2023. Fra i nomi figurano quello dello chef Rob Rubba e il ristorante Friday Saturday Sunday.

James Beard Award 2023: i vincitori

La cerimonia di premiazione si è tenuta sul red carpet della Lyric Opera di Chicago. I James Beard Awards sono considerati fra i più alti riconoscimenti nel settore della ristorazione omericana. In una cerimonia guidata da Eric Adjepong, Esther Choi, Gail Simmons e Andrew Zimmern, ecco che il ristorante Kann di Gregory Gourdet a Portland ha vinto il premio come Best New Restaurant, mentre il Friday Saturday Sunday di Chad Williams di Philadelphia ha vinto il premio come ristorante ccezionale.

Il titolo di chef eccezionale, invece, è andato a Rob Rubba dell’Oyster Oyster a Washington, mentre il premio come ristoratrice eccezionale è andato a Ellen Yin dell’High Street Hospitality Group.

Il tutto è avvenuto durante una selezione a dir poco turbolenta. Qualche settimana fa, infatti, lo chef Timothy Hontzas è stato squalificato per presunti comportamenti non idonei nei confronti dei dipendenti (anche se il suo nome è stato comunque citato durante la serata). A seguito della squalifica, un giudice votante e un membro del comitato si sono dimessi per protestare contro la gestione della Fondazione dell’accaduto. E il tutto mentre lo chef John Currence ha deciso di distruggere il suo premio incornicato lanciandogli un mattone addosso. Un vero e proprio dramma, insomma.

Ma ecco tutti i vincitori:

Outstanding Chef: Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Restaurant: Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia, PA

Best New Restaurant: Kann, Portland, OR

Outstanding Restaurateur: Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly e altri), Philadelphia, PA

Outstanding Hospitality: The Quarry, Monson, ME

Emerging Chef: Damarr Brown, Virtue, Chicago, IL

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Bakery: Yoli Tortilleria, Kansas City, MO

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Ototo, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Bar: Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu, HI

Best Chef, Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI): Itaru Nagano e Andrew Kroeger, Fairchild, Madison, WI

Best Chef, Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY): Kris Komori, KIN, Boise, ID

Best Chef, South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR): Natalia Vallejo, Cocina al Fondo, San Juan, PR

Best Chef, Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT): Sherry Pocknett, Sly Fox Den Too, Charlestown, RI

Best Chef, Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK): Andrew Black, Grey Sweater, Oklahoma City, OK

Best Chef, Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV): Terry Koval, The Deer and the Dove, Decatur, GA

Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA): Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Kalaya, Philadelphia, PA

Best Chef, New York State: Junghyun Park, Atomix, New York, NY

Best Chef, California: Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai, Sherman Oaks, CA

Best Chef, Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA): Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland, OR

Best Chef, Texas: Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen, Houston, TX

Best Chef, Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH): Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, Kasama, Chicago, IL

Questi sono, invece, i vincitori dei premi annunciati nelle scorse settimane: