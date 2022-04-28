James Beard Foundation 2022: annunciati i finalisti

Sono stati annunciati i finalisti dei premi James Beard Foundation 2022 (fra qualche perplessità per gli errori dell'organizzazione).

Ci siamo: sono stati annunciati i finalisti dei premi James Beard Foundation 2022. Il 13 giugno, a Chicago, si svolgerà la cerimonia dei Restaurant and Chef Awards: solo allora scopriremo chi sono i vincitori delle diverse categorie.

A condurre la cerimonia ci saranno lo chef volto noto della televisione Martin Yan (vincitore del Lifitime Achievement Award) e Grace Young (vincitrice del premio Humanitarian of the Yar Award). Nel frattempo, poi, sono stati annunciati anche i quattro vincitori del Leadership Award:

Monica Ramirez di Justice for Migrant Women

Irene Li di Mei Mei Dumplings and Prepshift

Erika Allen di Urban Growers Collective

Mavis-Jay Sanders di Drive Change

Inoltre il ristorante Understory di Oakland si è portato a casa il premio Emerging Leadership. Tutto ok, non fosse che, al netto delle promesse di essere ancora più etici e inclusivi (viste le polemiche inerenti la passata edizione in cui nessuno dei vincitori nelle più disparate categorie era afroamericano), anche questa volta il lancio dei semifinalisti del mese scorso si è svolto con una serie di passi falsi e errori imbarazzanti da parte dell’organizzazione.

È vero, le categorie, i criteri e i processi di voto sono stati modificati per essere più inclusivi, ma un mese fa ci si è ritrovati nell’elenco dei finalisti dei nomi che avrebbero dovuto essere rimossi a causa delle chiusure. Un altro nome, invece, è stato aggiunto in corso d’opera in quanto era stato omesso a causa di un errore di trascrizione. Diciamo che, dal lato organizzativo, questi premi possono migliorare ancora.

Ma andiamo a vedere tutti i finalisti, categoria per categoria:

Outstanding Restaurateur (Ristoratore eccezionale)

Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Bindaas, Annabelle e altri), Washington, D.C.

Chris Bianco, Tratto, Pane Bianco e Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix

Kevin Gillespie, Red Beard Restaurants (Gunshow, Ole Reliable e Revival), Atlanta

Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom, Langbaan, Hat Yai, Eem e altri, Portland, OR

Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group, Houston

Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly e altri), Philadelphia

Outstanding Chef (Chef eccezionale)

Reem Assil, Reem’s, Oakland e San Francisco, CA

Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA

Peter Chang, Peter Chang, VA e MD

Jason Vincent, Giant, Chicago

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle

Outstanding Restaurant (Ristorante eccezionale)

Brennan’s, New Orleans

Butcher & Bee, Charleston, SC

Chai Pani, Asheville, NC

Parachute, Chicago

The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle

Emerging Chef (Chef emergente)

Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

Calvin Eng, Bonnie’s, NYC

Cleophus Hethington, Benne on Eagle, Asheville, NC

Serigne Mbaye, Dakar Nola, New Orleans

Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria, Austin

Crystal Wahpepah, Wahpepah’s Kitchen, Oakland, CA

Best New Restaurant (Miglior nuovo ristorante)

Angry Egret Dinette, Los Angeles

Bacanora, Phoenix

BARDA, Detroit

Dhamaka, NYC

Horn BBQ, Oakland, CA

Kasama, Chicago

Leeward, Portland, ME

Owamni, Minneapolis

Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.

Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX

Ursula, NYC

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Pasticcere eccezionale)

Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie, Detroit

Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles

Claudia Martinez, Miller Union, Atlanta

Ruben Ortega, Xochi, Houston

Caroline Schiff, Gage & Tollner, NYC

Outstanding Baker (Fornaio eccezionale)

Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies, Chicago

Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME

Don Guerra, Barrio Bread, Tucson, AZ

Caroline Schweitzer and Lauren Heemstra, Wild Crumb, Bozeman, MT

Zak Stern, Zak the Baker, Miami

Outstanding Hospitality (Ospitalità eccezionale)

Cúrate, Asheville, NC

House of Prime Rib, San Francisco

Hugo’s, Houston

Sylvia’s Restaurant, NYC

Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta

Outstanding Wine Program (Carta di vini eccezionale)

The Four Horsemen, NYC

Frenchette, NYC

The Little Nell, Aspen, CO

Maydan, Washington, D.C.

Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA

Outstanding Bar Program (Bar eccezionale)

Alley Twenty Six, Durham, NC

Attaboy, Nashville

Barmini by José Andrés, Washington, D.C.

Julep, Houston

Nobody’s Darling, Chicago

Best Chef: California (Miglior chef: California)

Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Bryant Ng, Cassia, Santa Monica, CA

Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, Jitlada, Los Angeles

James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA

Pim Techamuanvivit, Nari, San Francisco

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit

Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe, Chicago

Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth, Chicago

Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant & Bar, Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.

Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia

Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia

Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Kalaya Thai Kitchen, Philadelphia

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee

Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee

Jorge Guzmán, Petite León, Minneapolis

Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee

Sean Sherman, Owamni, Minneapolis

Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis

Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

Jose Avila, El Borrego Negro, Denver

Cody Cheetham, Tavernetta, Denver

Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora, CO

Dana Rodriguez, Work & Class, Denver

Eric Skokan, Black Cat Farm Table Bistro, Boulder, CO

Best Chef: New York State

Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy, NYC

JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP, NYC

Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shuka, NYC

Chintan Pandya, Dhamaka, NYC

Junghyun Park, Atomix, NYC

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

Vien Doubi, CÔNG TỬ BỘT, Portland, ME

Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston

Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food and Beverage, Portland, ME

Nisachon Morgan, Saap, Randolph, VT

Damian Sansonetti, Chaval, Portland, ME

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

Carlo Lamagna, Magna Kusina, Portland, OR

Robynne Maii, Fête, Honolulu

Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Oma’s Hideaway, Portland, OR

Sheldon Simeon, Tin Roof, Kahului, HI

Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC

Greg Collier, Leah & Louise, Charlotte, NC

Philip Krajeck, Rolf and Daughters, Nashville

Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC

Ricky Moore, SALTBOX Seafood Joint, Durham, NC

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans

Adam Evans, Automatic Seafood and Oysters, Birmingham, AL

Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL

Melissa M. Martin, Mosquito Supper Club, New Orleans

Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

Fernando Olea, Sazón, Santa Fe

Martín Rios, Restaurant Martín, Santa Fe

Salazar Brothers, La Guelaguetza, Albuquerque, NM

Giovanni Scorzo, Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ

Jamie Tran, The Black Sheep, Las Vegas

Best Chef: Texas

Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX

Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston

Quy Hoang, Blood Bros. BBQ, Bellaire, TX

Steven McHugh, Cured, San Antonio, TX

Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin

James Beard Foundation Book Awards

Baking and Desserts

Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking di Cheryl Day

Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries di Kristina Cho

Mother Grains; Recipes for the Grain Revolution di Roxana Jullapat

Beverage with Recipes

Death & Co Welcome Home di Alex Day, Nick Fauchald e David Kaplan con Devon Tarby e Tyson Buhler

The Japanese Art of the Cocktail di Masahiro Urushido e Michael Anstendig

The Way of the Cocktail di Julia Momose con Emma Janzen

Beverage without Recipes

Foot Trodden: Portugal and the Wines Time Forgot di Simon J. Woolf

Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol di Mallory O’Meara

The Noble Rot Book: Wine From Another Galaxy di Dan Keeling e Mark Andrew

General

Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories di Nigella Lawson

Cooking at Home: Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (And Love My Microwave) di David Chang e Priya Krishna

Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health di Gregory Gourdet e J.J. Goode

International

Falastin di Sami Tamimi

In Bibi’s Kitchen di Hawa Hassan with Julia Turshen

Ripe Figs: Recipes and Stories from Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus di Yasmin Khan

Reference, History, and Scholarship

Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue di Adrian Miller

The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained di Nik Sharma

Koji Alchemy di Rich Shih e Jeremy Umansky

Restaurant and Professional

Mr. Jiu’s in Chinatown di Brandon Jew e Tienlon Ho

Modernist Pizza di Nathan Myhrvold e Francisco Migoya

Pasta: The Spirit and Craft of Italy’s Greatest Food with Recipes di Missy Robbins e Talia Baiocchi

Single Subject

Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking the World’s Most Versatile Plant-Based Protein di Joe Yonan

Grains For Every Season di Joshua McFadden e Martha Holmberg

The Hog Book di Jesse Griffiths

U.S. Foodways

Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes From Across the African Diaspora di Bryant Terry

Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes from a Disappearing Bayou di Melissa M. Martin

The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food di Marcus Samuelsson e Osayi Endolyn

Vegetable-Focused Cooking

The Korean Vegan Cookbook di Joanne Molinaro

To Asia, With Love: Everyday Asian Recipes and Stories From the Heart di Hetty McKinnon

Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes di Bryant Terry

Visuals

White and Shadows di Yuka Yanazume e Julia Hasting

Sushi Shokunin: Japan’s Culinary Masters di Andrea Fazzari

The New School of Scale-to-Tail Cooking and Eating di Rob Palmer e Daniel New

Writing

Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America di Marcia Chatelaine

Getting Something to Eat in Jackson: Race, Class, and Food in the American South di Joseph C. Ewoodzie

The Man Who Ate Too Much: The Life of James Beard di John Birdsall

James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards

Documentary/Docuseries Visual Media

Gather, airs su Netflix

High on the Hog: How African-American Cuisine Transformed America, airs su Netflix

The Hungriest State, Mississippi State University Films

Instructional Visual Media

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

The Food Network Kitchen: Everything You Need to Know About Collard Greens

The Wild Harvest with Alan Bergo

Reality or Competition Visual Media

School of Chocolate (su Netflix)

Sparklers (su SommTV)

Top Chef: Family Style (su Peacock)

Commercial/Sponsored Visual Media

Justin V. Barocas, Uber Eats Presents: On the Rise con Marcus Samuelsson

Sean O’Connor, Whitney Hassett, Kyle J. Glenn, I Hire Punks

Dennis Burnett, Made Right Here Road Trip

Visual Media — Short Form

How 60,000 Metric Tons of Salt Are Harvested from One of the World’s Saltiest Lakes (su Eater)

TrueSouth – Lake Village (su ESPN/SEC Network)

Eat This: What Everyone Gets Wrong About Farm Work (su AJ+)

Visual Media — Long Form

EatUp! New York (su ABC7 New York)

Somebody Feed Phil (su Netflix)

Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition (su Hulu)

Social Media Account

Social Media Account: KJ Kearney, @blkfoodfridays

Alexis Nikole Nelson, @blackforager

Aleya Zenieris, @tasty

Audio Programming

Dish City

Gastropod

Good Food

Audio Reporting

A People’s History of Kansas City di Mackenzie Martin

California Foodways di Lisa H. Morehouse

The Sporkful di Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara

James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards

Columns and Newsletters

Tasting Home: “Travels with Papa”; “ Following the Thread”; “In Her Footsteps” di Kwame Onwuachi e Joshua David Stein, Food and Wine

Tex-Mexplainer: “Nixtamalization Is the 3,500-Year-Old Secret to Great Tortillas”; “Live a Little and Try Crunching on Chapulines, or Roasted Grasshoppers”; “Forget Everything You Think You Know About Mole” di Jose Ralat, Texas Monthly

Taste Matters: “Really, Is Everyone a Critic?”; “Stop Calling Chinese Food Cheap. It Can Be Exceptional at Every Price.”; “The Ingredients May Be New. The Quest For Deliciousness Is Eternal.” di Mahira Rivers, Resy

Dining and Travel

“Right Around the Corner” Francis Lam, Conde Nast Traveler

“Eating in Xi’an, Where Wheat and Lamb Speak to China’s Varied Palate” by Ligaya Mishan, T Magazine

“The Ultimate Texas Tacopedia” by Jose R. Ralat, Texas Monthly

Feature Reporting

“Inside the Secretive, Semi-Illicit, High Stakes World of WhatsApp Mango Importing,” di Ahmed Ali Akbar, Eater

“Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part One — The Schützenfest, Black Endurance, and Beer Culture in Old South Charleston”; “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part Two — The Deliberate Reconstruction of the Charleston Schützenfest”; “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part Three — The Lost Potential of Charleston Beer” di Jamaal Lemon, Good Beer Hunting

“Raising Cane,” di Shane Mitchell, The Bitter Southerner

Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication

The Bitter Southerner

The New Yorker

The Washington Post

Foodways

“We’re Reclaiming Beer Because It’s Ours” di James Bennett II for Eater

“The American Dream in the Back of a Sunoco” di Trisha Gopal for Eater

“Eating in Xi’an, Where Wheat and Lamb Speak to China’s Varied Palate” di Ligaya Mishan for T Magazine

Health and Wellness

“Cultivating Better Health,” di Michael Behar, Eating Well

“Diet-Related Diseases Pose a Major Risk for Covid-19. But the U.S. Overlooks Them.” di Helena Bottemiller Evich, Politico

“Deeply Rooted: An Endocrine Web Special Report on Race and Diabetes” di Andrea Velez, Endocrine Web

Home Cooking

“The Way of Clay” di Mary Frances Heck

“For Garlic Powder, a Working Seasoning Finally Gets its Turn in the Spice Limelight,” di Ben Mims, L.A. Times Food

“The Secret Society of Marmalade Makers,” di Lesley Pariseau, Taste

Innovative Storytelling

“Arturo and the Rancho Zen of Washing Dishes” di Javier Cabral per PopUp Magazine

“How Black Foragers Find Freedom in the Natural World,” di Dr. Cynthia Greenlee, Adraint Bereal e Wulf Bradley per New York Times

“A Feast for Lost Souls” di Annelise Jolley and Zahara Gómez Lucini per Atavist Magazine

Investigative Reporting

“NYC Food Delivery Workers Band to Demand Better Treatment. Will New York Listen to Los Deliveristas Unidos?”; “Food Delivery Workers Toiling Through Historic Flooding Call Skimpy Wages and Tips ‘A Cruel Joke’”; “New York City Passes Landmark New Protections for Food Delivery Workers” di Claudia Irizarry Aponte and Josefa Velasquez per The City NYC

“Palestine and the West Bank Agricultural Struggle,” di Marianne Dhenin per Life and Thyme

“Revolt of the Delivery Workers” di Josh Dzieza per New York Magazine

Personal Essay — Long Form

“It’s Time to Decolonize Wine” di Miguel de Leon per Punch

“All the Food You Can Eat and Only the Family You Can Stand” di Jackie Summers per Epicurious

“The Creature Comfort of Aunt Jemima” di Adia Victoria per The Bitter Southerner

Personal Essay — Short Form

“How It Feels to Close Your Restaurant for Good” di Kiki Aranita per Food and Wine

“Caribou Bones and Burgundy” di Elaine Chukan Brown

“The Dangers of Bartending While Asian,” di Kaylee Hammonds per Food and Wine

Profile

“Chef José Andrés Embraces the Chaos,” di Jane Black per Huffington Post

“Patsy Young — American Brewer, Fugitive From Slavery” di Theresa McCulla per Good Beer Hunting

“The Man Who Sees a Future Where Indigenous Foods Are as Ubiquitous as Burgers,” di Kate Nelson per Esquire

Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award

“Growing Up on Los Angeles’s Black Barbecue”; “Downtown LA’s Once-Unstoppable Restaurant Scene Now Faces an Uncertain Future”; “Tonight’s Dinner Should Be Fried Chicken From an LA Grocery Store” di Mona Holmes, Eater LA

“‘Too Much to Lose.’ Why a Miami Man Moved into a Backyard Tent During Coronavirus Crisis”; “Salt Bae’s Restaurant Called Cops on Customer who Wouldn’t Pay for Gold-Wrapped Steaks”; “How to Eat Like a Local in Miami: A Local’s Guide to Dining in the 305” di Carlos Frias, Miami Herald

“Innovation and the Incinerated Tongue: Notes on Hot Chicken, Race, and Culinary Crossover”; “Two Friends Talk about Black, White, and The Grey: On Cooking and Collaboration Across the Color Line”; “Pimento-cracy” di Dr. Cynthia Greenlee, The Counter and Oxford American

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

“In Grand Central Market, a Beloved Chef Begins a New Chapter”; “Jumpstart Your Day at this Taiwanese Breakfast Pop-up in Chinatown”; “This Atwater Village Sushi Bar is what L.A. Fine Dining is all About,” Bill Addison, Los Angeles Times

“’Constant Evolution’”; “Restaurant Debuts as one of the Best in the Midwest”; “Pizzas Out of this World,” Luisa Chu, Chicago Tribune

“The Bay Area is Having a Love Affair with Smashburgers. This is the One You’ll Want to Eat Again and Again”; “Impossible’s New Vegan Nuggets Taste Better than McNuggets. Sadly, that’s not Saying Much”; “S.F. Restaurant’s $72 Fried Rice Was a Runaway Hit. It Was Also the Chef’s Nightmare,” Soleil Ho, San Francisco Chronicle

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award