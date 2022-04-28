James Beard Foundation 2022: annunciati i finalisti

Ci siamo: sono stati annunciati i finalisti dei premi James Beard Foundation 2022. Il 13 giugno, a Chicago, si svolgerà la cerimonia dei Restaurant and Chef Awards: solo allora scopriremo chi sono i vincitori delle diverse categorie.
A condurre la cerimonia ci saranno lo chef volto noto della televisione Martin Yan (vincitore del Lifitime Achievement Award) e Grace Young (vincitrice del premio Humanitarian of the Yar Award). Nel frattempo, poi, sono stati annunciati anche i quattro vincitori del Leadership Award:
- Monica Ramirez di Justice for Migrant Women
- Irene Li di Mei Mei Dumplings and Prepshift
- Erika Allen di Urban Growers Collective
- Mavis-Jay Sanders di Drive Change
Inoltre il ristorante Understory di Oakland si è portato a casa il premio Emerging Leadership. Tutto ok, non fosse che, al netto delle promesse di essere ancora più etici e inclusivi (viste le polemiche inerenti la passata edizione in cui nessuno dei vincitori nelle più disparate categorie era afroamericano), anche questa volta il lancio dei semifinalisti del mese scorso si è svolto con una serie di passi falsi e errori imbarazzanti da parte dell’organizzazione.
È vero, le categorie, i criteri e i processi di voto sono stati modificati per essere più inclusivi, ma un mese fa ci si è ritrovati nell’elenco dei finalisti dei nomi che avrebbero dovuto essere rimossi a causa delle chiusure. Un altro nome, invece, è stato aggiunto in corso d’opera in quanto era stato omesso a causa di un errore di trascrizione. Diciamo che, dal lato organizzativo, questi premi possono migliorare ancora.
Ma andiamo a vedere tutti i finalisti, categoria per categoria:
Outstanding Restaurateur (Ristoratore eccezionale)
- Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Bindaas, Annabelle e altri), Washington, D.C.
- Chris Bianco, Tratto, Pane Bianco e Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix
- Kevin Gillespie, Red Beard Restaurants (Gunshow, Ole Reliable e Revival), Atlanta
- Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom, Langbaan, Hat Yai, Eem e altri, Portland, OR
- Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group, Houston
- Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly e altri), Philadelphia
Outstanding Chef (Chef eccezionale)
- Reem Assil, Reem’s, Oakland e San Francisco, CA
- Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA
- Peter Chang, Peter Chang, VA e MD
- Jason Vincent, Giant, Chicago
- Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle
Outstanding Restaurant (Ristorante eccezionale)
- Brennan’s, New Orleans
- Butcher & Bee, Charleston, SC
- Chai Pani, Asheville, NC
- Parachute, Chicago
- The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle
Emerging Chef (Chef emergente)
- Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.
- Calvin Eng, Bonnie’s, NYC
- Cleophus Hethington, Benne on Eagle, Asheville, NC
- Serigne Mbaye, Dakar Nola, New Orleans
- Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria, Austin
- Crystal Wahpepah, Wahpepah’s Kitchen, Oakland, CA
Best New Restaurant (Miglior nuovo ristorante)
- Angry Egret Dinette, Los Angeles
- Bacanora, Phoenix
- BARDA, Detroit
- Dhamaka, NYC
- Horn BBQ, Oakland, CA
- Kasama, Chicago
- Leeward, Portland, ME
- Owamni, Minneapolis
- Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.
- Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX
- Ursula, NYC
Outstanding Pastry Chef (Pasticcere eccezionale)
- Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie, Detroit
- Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles
- Claudia Martinez, Miller Union, Atlanta
- Ruben Ortega, Xochi, Houston
- Caroline Schiff, Gage & Tollner, NYC
Outstanding Baker (Fornaio eccezionale)
- Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies, Chicago
- Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME
- Don Guerra, Barrio Bread, Tucson, AZ
- Caroline Schweitzer and Lauren Heemstra, Wild Crumb, Bozeman, MT
- Zak Stern, Zak the Baker, Miami
Outstanding Hospitality (Ospitalità eccezionale)
- Cúrate, Asheville, NC
- House of Prime Rib, San Francisco
- Hugo’s, Houston
- Sylvia’s Restaurant, NYC
- Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta
Outstanding Wine Program (Carta di vini eccezionale)
- The Four Horsemen, NYC
- Frenchette, NYC
- The Little Nell, Aspen, CO
- Maydan, Washington, D.C.
- Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA
Outstanding Bar Program (Bar eccezionale)
- Alley Twenty Six, Durham, NC
- Attaboy, Nashville
- Barmini by José Andrés, Washington, D.C.
- Julep, Houston
- Nobody’s Darling, Chicago
Best Chef: California (Miglior chef: California)
- Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco
- Bryant Ng, Cassia, Santa Monica, CA
- Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, Jitlada, Los Angeles
- James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA
- Pim Techamuanvivit, Nari, San Francisco
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
- Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit
- Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe, Chicago
- Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago
- John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth, Chicago
- Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant & Bar, Chicago
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
- Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.
- Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.
- Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia
- Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia
- Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Kalaya Thai Kitchen, Philadelphia
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
- Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee
- Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee
- Jorge Guzmán, Petite León, Minneapolis
- Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee
- Sean Sherman, Owamni, Minneapolis
- Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis
Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)
- Jose Avila, El Borrego Negro, Denver
- Cody Cheetham, Tavernetta, Denver
- Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora, CO
- Dana Rodriguez, Work & Class, Denver
- Eric Skokan, Black Cat Farm Table Bistro, Boulder, CO
Best Chef: New York State
- Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy, NYC
- JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP, NYC
- Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shuka, NYC
- Chintan Pandya, Dhamaka, NYC
- Junghyun Park, Atomix, NYC
Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)
- Vien Doubi, CÔNG TỬ BỘT, Portland, ME
- Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston
- Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food and Beverage, Portland, ME
- Nisachon Morgan, Saap, Randolph, VT
- Damian Sansonetti, Chaval, Portland, ME
Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)
- Carlo Lamagna, Magna Kusina, Portland, OR
- Robynne Maii, Fête, Honolulu
- Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Oma’s Hideaway, Portland, OR
- Sheldon Simeon, Tin Roof, Kahului, HI
- Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
- Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC
- Greg Collier, Leah & Louise, Charlotte, NC
- Philip Krajeck, Rolf and Daughters, Nashville
- Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC
- Ricky Moore, SALTBOX Seafood Joint, Durham, NC
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
- Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans
- Adam Evans, Automatic Seafood and Oysters, Birmingham, AL
- Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL
- Melissa M. Martin, Mosquito Supper Club, New Orleans
- Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans
Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)
- Fernando Olea, Sazón, Santa Fe
- Martín Rios, Restaurant Martín, Santa Fe
- Salazar Brothers, La Guelaguetza, Albuquerque, NM
- Giovanni Scorzo, Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ
- Jamie Tran, The Black Sheep, Las Vegas
Best Chef: Texas
- Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX
- Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston
- Quy Hoang, Blood Bros. BBQ, Bellaire, TX
- Steven McHugh, Cured, San Antonio, TX
- Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin
James Beard Foundation Book Awards
Baking and Desserts
- Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking di Cheryl Day
- Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries di Kristina Cho
- Mother Grains; Recipes for the Grain Revolution di Roxana Jullapat
Beverage with Recipes
- Death & Co Welcome Home di Alex Day, Nick Fauchald e David Kaplan con Devon Tarby e Tyson Buhler
- The Japanese Art of the Cocktail di Masahiro Urushido e Michael Anstendig
- The Way of the Cocktail di Julia Momose con Emma Janzen
Beverage without Recipes
- Foot Trodden: Portugal and the Wines Time Forgot di Simon J. Woolf
- Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol di Mallory O’Meara
- The Noble Rot Book: Wine From Another Galaxy di Dan Keeling e Mark Andrew
General
- Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories di Nigella Lawson
- Cooking at Home: Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (And Love My Microwave) di David Chang e Priya Krishna
- Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health di Gregory Gourdet e J.J. Goode
International
- Falastin di Sami Tamimi
- In Bibi’s Kitchen di Hawa Hassan with Julia Turshen
- Ripe Figs: Recipes and Stories from Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus di Yasmin Khan
Reference, History, and Scholarship
- Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue di Adrian Miller
- The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained di Nik Sharma
- Koji Alchemy di Rich Shih e Jeremy Umansky
Restaurant and Professional
- Mr. Jiu’s in Chinatown di Brandon Jew e Tienlon Ho
- Modernist Pizza di Nathan Myhrvold e Francisco Migoya
- Pasta: The Spirit and Craft of Italy’s Greatest Food with Recipes di Missy Robbins e Talia Baiocchi
Single Subject
- Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking the World’s Most Versatile Plant-Based Protein di Joe Yonan
- Grains For Every Season di Joshua McFadden e Martha Holmberg
- The Hog Book di Jesse Griffiths
U.S. Foodways
- Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes From Across the African Diaspora di Bryant Terry
- Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes from a Disappearing Bayou di Melissa M. Martin
- The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food di Marcus Samuelsson e Osayi Endolyn
Vegetable-Focused Cooking
- The Korean Vegan Cookbook di Joanne Molinaro
- To Asia, With Love: Everyday Asian Recipes and Stories From the Heart di Hetty McKinnon
- Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes di Bryant Terry
Visuals
- White and Shadows di Yuka Yanazume e Julia Hasting
- Sushi Shokunin: Japan’s Culinary Masters di Andrea Fazzari
- The New School of Scale-to-Tail Cooking and Eating di Rob Palmer e Daniel New
Writing
- Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America di Marcia Chatelaine
- Getting Something to Eat in Jackson: Race, Class, and Food in the American South di Joseph C. Ewoodzie
- The Man Who Ate Too Much: The Life of James Beard di John Birdsall
James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards
Documentary/Docuseries Visual Media
- Gather, airs su Netflix
- High on the Hog: How African-American Cuisine Transformed America, airs su Netflix
- The Hungriest State, Mississippi State University Films
Instructional Visual Media
- Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
- The Food Network Kitchen: Everything You Need to Know About Collard Greens
- The Wild Harvest with Alan Bergo
Reality or Competition Visual Media
- School of Chocolate (su Netflix)
- Sparklers (su SommTV)
- Top Chef: Family Style (su Peacock)
Commercial/Sponsored Visual Media
- Justin V. Barocas, Uber Eats Presents: On the Rise con Marcus Samuelsson
- Sean O’Connor, Whitney Hassett, Kyle J. Glenn, I Hire Punks
- Dennis Burnett, Made Right Here Road Trip
Visual Media — Short Form
- How 60,000 Metric Tons of Salt Are Harvested from One of the World’s Saltiest Lakes (su Eater)
- TrueSouth – Lake Village (su ESPN/SEC Network)
- Eat This: What Everyone Gets Wrong About Farm Work (su AJ+)
Visual Media — Long Form
- EatUp! New York (su ABC7 New York)
- Somebody Feed Phil (su Netflix)
- Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition (su Hulu)
Social Media Account
- Social Media Account: KJ Kearney, @blkfoodfridays
- Alexis Nikole Nelson, @blackforager
- Aleya Zenieris, @tasty
Audio Programming
- Dish City
- Gastropod
- Good Food
Audio Reporting
- A People’s History of Kansas City di Mackenzie Martin
- California Foodways di Lisa H. Morehouse
- The Sporkful di Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara
James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards
Columns and Newsletters
- Tasting Home: “Travels with Papa”; “ Following the Thread”; “In Her Footsteps” di Kwame Onwuachi e Joshua David Stein, Food and Wine
- Tex-Mexplainer: “Nixtamalization Is the 3,500-Year-Old Secret to Great Tortillas”; “Live a Little and Try Crunching on Chapulines, or Roasted Grasshoppers”; “Forget Everything You Think You Know About Mole” di Jose Ralat, Texas Monthly
- Taste Matters: “Really, Is Everyone a Critic?”; “Stop Calling Chinese Food Cheap. It Can Be Exceptional at Every Price.”; “The Ingredients May Be New. The Quest For Deliciousness Is Eternal.” di Mahira Rivers, Resy
Dining and Travel
- “Right Around the Corner” Francis Lam, Conde Nast Traveler
- “Eating in Xi’an, Where Wheat and Lamb Speak to China’s Varied Palate” by Ligaya Mishan, T Magazine
- “The Ultimate Texas Tacopedia” by Jose R. Ralat, Texas Monthly
Feature Reporting
- “Inside the Secretive, Semi-Illicit, High Stakes World of WhatsApp Mango Importing,” di Ahmed Ali Akbar, Eater
- “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part One — The Schützenfest, Black Endurance, and Beer Culture in Old South Charleston”; “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part Two — The Deliberate Reconstruction of the Charleston Schützenfest”; “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part Three — The Lost Potential of Charleston Beer” di Jamaal Lemon, Good Beer Hunting
- “Raising Cane,” di Shane Mitchell, The Bitter Southerner
Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication
- The Bitter Southerner
- The New Yorker
- The Washington Post
Foodways
- “We’re Reclaiming Beer Because It’s Ours” di James Bennett II for Eater
- “The American Dream in the Back of a Sunoco” di Trisha Gopal for Eater
- “Eating in Xi’an, Where Wheat and Lamb Speak to China’s Varied Palate” di Ligaya Mishan for T Magazine
Health and Wellness
- “Cultivating Better Health,” di Michael Behar, Eating Well
- “Diet-Related Diseases Pose a Major Risk for Covid-19. But the U.S. Overlooks Them.” di Helena Bottemiller Evich, Politico
- “Deeply Rooted: An Endocrine Web Special Report on Race and Diabetes” di Andrea Velez, Endocrine Web
Home Cooking
- “The Way of Clay” di Mary Frances Heck
- “For Garlic Powder, a Working Seasoning Finally Gets its Turn in the Spice Limelight,” di Ben Mims, L.A. Times Food
- “The Secret Society of Marmalade Makers,” di Lesley Pariseau, Taste
Innovative Storytelling
- “Arturo and the Rancho Zen of Washing Dishes” di Javier Cabral per PopUp Magazine
- “How Black Foragers Find Freedom in the Natural World,” di Dr. Cynthia Greenlee, Adraint Bereal e Wulf Bradley per New York Times
- “A Feast for Lost Souls” di Annelise Jolley and Zahara Gómez Lucini per Atavist Magazine
Investigative Reporting
- “NYC Food Delivery Workers Band to Demand Better Treatment. Will New York Listen to Los Deliveristas Unidos?”; “Food Delivery Workers Toiling Through Historic Flooding Call Skimpy Wages and Tips ‘A Cruel Joke’”; “New York City Passes Landmark New Protections for Food Delivery Workers” di Claudia Irizarry Aponte and Josefa Velasquez per The City NYC
- “Palestine and the West Bank Agricultural Struggle,” di Marianne Dhenin per Life and Thyme
- “Revolt of the Delivery Workers” di Josh Dzieza per New York Magazine
Personal Essay — Long Form
- “It’s Time to Decolonize Wine” di Miguel de Leon per Punch
- “All the Food You Can Eat and Only the Family You Can Stand” di Jackie Summers per Epicurious
- “The Creature Comfort of Aunt Jemima” di Adia Victoria per The Bitter Southerner
Personal Essay — Short Form
- “How It Feels to Close Your Restaurant for Good” di Kiki Aranita per Food and Wine
- “Caribou Bones and Burgundy” di Elaine Chukan Brown
- “The Dangers of Bartending While Asian,” di Kaylee Hammonds per Food and Wine
Profile
- “Chef José Andrés Embraces the Chaos,” di Jane Black per Huffington Post
- “Patsy Young — American Brewer, Fugitive From Slavery” di Theresa McCulla per Good Beer Hunting
- “The Man Who Sees a Future Where Indigenous Foods Are as Ubiquitous as Burgers,” di Kate Nelson per Esquire
Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award
- “Growing Up on Los Angeles’s Black Barbecue”; “Downtown LA’s Once-Unstoppable Restaurant Scene Now Faces an Uncertain Future”; “Tonight’s Dinner Should Be Fried Chicken From an LA Grocery Store” di Mona Holmes, Eater LA
- “‘Too Much to Lose.’ Why a Miami Man Moved into a Backyard Tent During Coronavirus Crisis”; “Salt Bae’s Restaurant Called Cops on Customer who Wouldn’t Pay for Gold-Wrapped Steaks”; “How to Eat Like a Local in Miami: A Local’s Guide to Dining in the 305” di Carlos Frias, Miami Herald
- “Innovation and the Incinerated Tongue: Notes on Hot Chicken, Race, and Culinary Crossover”; “Two Friends Talk about Black, White, and The Grey: On Cooking and Collaboration Across the Color Line”; “Pimento-cracy” di Dr. Cynthia Greenlee, The Counter and Oxford American
Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award
- “In Grand Central Market, a Beloved Chef Begins a New Chapter”; “Jumpstart Your Day at this Taiwanese Breakfast Pop-up in Chinatown”; “This Atwater Village Sushi Bar is what L.A. Fine Dining is all About,” Bill Addison, Los Angeles Times
- “’Constant Evolution’”; “Restaurant Debuts as one of the Best in the Midwest”; “Pizzas Out of this World,” Luisa Chu, Chicago Tribune
- “The Bay Area is Having a Love Affair with Smashburgers. This is the One You’ll Want to Eat Again and Again”; “Impossible’s New Vegan Nuggets Taste Better than McNuggets. Sadly, that’s not Saying Much”; “S.F. Restaurant’s $72 Fried Rice Was a Runaway Hit. It Was Also the Chef’s Nightmare,” Soleil Ho, San Francisco Chronicle
MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award
- “The Flavors of My Grief,” Yasmin Khan per Vogue
- “Right Around the Corner,” Francis Lam per Conde Nast Traveler
- “Life Was Not a Peach,” Hannah Selinger per Eater
Fonte: Eater