James Beard Foundation 2022: annunciati i finalisti

Sono stati annunciati i finalisti dei premi James Beard Foundation 2022 (fra qualche perplessità per gli errori dell'organizzazione).

di Manuela 28 Aprile 2022

Ci siamo: sono stati annunciati i finalisti dei premi James Beard Foundation 2022. Il 13 giugno, a Chicago, si svolgerà la cerimonia dei Restaurant and Chef Awards: solo allora scopriremo chi sono i vincitori delle diverse categorie.

A condurre la cerimonia ci saranno lo chef volto noto della televisione Martin Yan (vincitore del Lifitime Achievement Award) e Grace Young (vincitrice del premio Humanitarian of the Yar Award). Nel frattempo, poi, sono stati annunciati anche i quattro vincitori del Leadership Award:

  • Monica Ramirez di Justice for Migrant Women
  • Irene Li di Mei Mei Dumplings and Prepshift
  • Erika Allen di Urban Growers Collective
  • Mavis-Jay Sanders di Drive Change

Inoltre il ristorante Understory di Oakland si è portato a casa il premio Emerging Leadership. Tutto ok, non fosse che, al netto delle promesse di essere ancora più etici e inclusivi (viste le polemiche inerenti la passata edizione in cui nessuno dei vincitori nelle più disparate categorie era afroamericano), anche questa volta il lancio dei semifinalisti del mese scorso si è svolto con una serie di passi falsi e errori imbarazzanti da parte dell’organizzazione.

È vero, le categorie, i criteri e i processi di voto sono stati modificati per essere più inclusivi, ma un mese fa ci si è ritrovati nell’elenco dei finalisti dei nomi che avrebbero dovuto essere rimossi a causa delle chiusure. Un altro nome, invece, è stato aggiunto in corso d’opera in quanto era stato omesso a causa di un errore di trascrizione. Diciamo che, dal lato organizzativo, questi premi possono migliorare ancora.

JAmes Beard

Ma andiamo a vedere tutti i finalisti, categoria per categoria:

Outstanding Restaurateur (Ristoratore eccezionale)

  • Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Bindaas, Annabelle e altri), Washington, D.C.
  • Chris Bianco, Tratto, Pane Bianco e Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix
  • Kevin Gillespie, Red Beard Restaurants (Gunshow, Ole Reliable e Revival), Atlanta
  • Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom, Langbaan, Hat Yai, Eem e altri, Portland, OR
  • Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group, Houston
  • Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly e altri), Philadelphia

Outstanding Chef (Chef eccezionale)

  • Reem Assil, Reem’s, Oakland e San Francisco, CA
  • Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA
  • Peter Chang, Peter Chang, VA e MD
  • Jason Vincent, Giant, Chicago
  • Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle

Outstanding Restaurant (Ristorante eccezionale)

  • Brennan’s, New Orleans
  • Butcher & Bee, Charleston, SC
  • Chai Pani, Asheville, NC
  • Parachute, Chicago
  • The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle

Emerging Chef (Chef emergente)

  • Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.
  • Calvin Eng, Bonnie’s, NYC
  • Cleophus Hethington, Benne on Eagle, Asheville, NC
  • Serigne Mbaye, Dakar Nola, New Orleans
  • Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria, Austin
  • Crystal Wahpepah, Wahpepah’s Kitchen, Oakland, CA

Best New Restaurant (Miglior nuovo ristorante)

  • Angry Egret Dinette, Los Angeles
  • Bacanora, Phoenix
  • BARDA, Detroit
  • Dhamaka, NYC
  • Horn BBQ, Oakland, CA
  • Kasama, Chicago
  • Leeward, Portland, ME
  • Owamni, Minneapolis
  • Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.
  • Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX
  • Ursula, NYC

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Pasticcere eccezionale)

  • Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie, Detroit
  • Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles
  • Claudia Martinez, Miller Union, Atlanta
  • Ruben Ortega, Xochi, Houston
  • Caroline Schiff, Gage & Tollner, NYC

Outstanding Baker (Fornaio eccezionale)

  • Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies, Chicago
  • Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME
  • Don Guerra, Barrio Bread, Tucson, AZ
  • Caroline Schweitzer and Lauren Heemstra, Wild Crumb, Bozeman, MT
  • Zak Stern, Zak the Baker, Miami

Outstanding Hospitality (Ospitalità eccezionale)

  • Cúrate, Asheville, NC
  • House of Prime Rib, San Francisco
  • Hugo’s, Houston
  • Sylvia’s Restaurant, NYC
  • Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta

Outstanding Wine Program (Carta di vini eccezionale)

  • The Four Horsemen, NYC
  • Frenchette, NYC
  • The Little Nell, Aspen, CO
  • Maydan, Washington, D.C.
  • Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA

Outstanding Bar Program (Bar eccezionale)

  • Alley Twenty Six, Durham, NC
  • Attaboy, Nashville
  • Barmini by José Andrés, Washington, D.C.
  • Julep, Houston
  • Nobody’s Darling, Chicago

Best Chef: California (Miglior chef: California)

  • Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco
  • Bryant Ng, Cassia, Santa Monica, CA
  • Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, Jitlada, Los Angeles
  • James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA
  • Pim Techamuanvivit, Nari, San Francisco

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

  • Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit
  • Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe, Chicago
  • Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago
  • John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth, Chicago
  • Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant & Bar, Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

  • Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.
  • Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.
  • Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia
  • Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia
  • Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Kalaya Thai Kitchen, Philadelphia

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

  • Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee
  • Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee
  • Jorge Guzmán, Petite León, Minneapolis
  • Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee
  • Sean Sherman, Owamni, Minneapolis
  • Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis

Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

  • Jose Avila, El Borrego Negro, Denver
  • Cody Cheetham, Tavernetta, Denver
  • Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora, CO
  • Dana Rodriguez, Work & Class, Denver
  • Eric Skokan, Black Cat Farm Table Bistro, Boulder, CO

Best Chef: New York State

  • Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy, NYC
  • JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP, NYC
  • Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shuka, NYC
  • Chintan Pandya, Dhamaka, NYC
  • Junghyun Park, Atomix, NYC

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

  • Vien Doubi, CÔNG TỬ BỘT, Portland, ME
  • Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston
  • Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food and Beverage, Portland, ME
  • Nisachon Morgan, Saap, Randolph, VT
  • Damian Sansonetti, Chaval, Portland, ME

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

  • Carlo Lamagna, Magna Kusina, Portland, OR
  • Robynne Maii, Fête, Honolulu
  • Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Oma’s Hideaway, Portland, OR
  • Sheldon Simeon, Tin Roof, Kahului, HI
  • Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

  • Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC
  • Greg Collier, Leah & Louise, Charlotte, NC
  • Philip Krajeck, Rolf and Daughters, Nashville
  • Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC
  • Ricky Moore, SALTBOX Seafood Joint, Durham, NC

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

  • Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans
  • Adam Evans, Automatic Seafood and Oysters, Birmingham, AL
  • Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL
  • Melissa M. Martin, Mosquito Supper Club, New Orleans
  • Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

  • Fernando Olea, Sazón, Santa Fe
  • Martín Rios, Restaurant Martín, Santa Fe
  • Salazar Brothers, La Guelaguetza, Albuquerque, NM
  • Giovanni Scorzo, Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ
  • Jamie Tran, The Black Sheep, Las Vegas

Best Chef: Texas

  • Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch, TX
  • Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston
  • Quy Hoang, Blood Bros. BBQ, Bellaire, TX
  • Steven McHugh, Cured, San Antonio, TX
  • Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin

James Beard Foundation Book Awards

Baking and Desserts

  • Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking di Cheryl Day
  • Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries di Kristina Cho
  • Mother Grains; Recipes for the Grain Revolution di Roxana Jullapat

Beverage with Recipes

  • Death & Co Welcome Home di Alex Day, Nick Fauchald e David Kaplan con Devon Tarby e Tyson Buhler
  • The Japanese Art of the Cocktail di Masahiro Urushido e Michael Anstendig
  • The Way of the Cocktail di Julia Momose con Emma Janzen

Beverage without Recipes

  • Foot Trodden: Portugal and the Wines Time Forgot di Simon J. Woolf
  • Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol di Mallory O’Meara
  • The Noble Rot Book: Wine From Another Galaxy di Dan Keeling e Mark Andrew

General

  • Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories di Nigella Lawson
  • Cooking at Home: Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (And Love My Microwave) di David Chang e Priya Krishna
  • Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health di Gregory Gourdet e J.J. Goode

International

  • Falastin di Sami Tamimi
  • In Bibi’s Kitchen di Hawa Hassan with Julia Turshen
  • Ripe Figs: Recipes and Stories from Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus di Yasmin Khan

Reference, History, and Scholarship

  • Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue di Adrian Miller
  • The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained di Nik Sharma
  • Koji Alchemy di Rich Shih e Jeremy Umansky

Restaurant and Professional

  • Mr. Jiu’s in Chinatown di Brandon Jew e Tienlon Ho
  • Modernist Pizza di Nathan Myhrvold e Francisco Migoya
  • Pasta: The Spirit and Craft of Italy’s Greatest Food with Recipes di Missy Robbins e Talia Baiocchi

Single Subject

  • Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking the World’s Most Versatile Plant-Based Protein di Joe Yonan
  • Grains For Every Season di Joshua McFadden e Martha Holmberg
  • The Hog Book di Jesse Griffiths

U.S. Foodways

  • Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes From Across the African Diaspora di Bryant Terry
  • Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes from a Disappearing Bayou di Melissa M. Martin
  • The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food di Marcus Samuelsson e Osayi Endolyn

Vegetable-Focused Cooking

  • The Korean Vegan Cookbook di Joanne Molinaro
  • To Asia, With Love: Everyday Asian Recipes and Stories From the Heart di Hetty McKinnon
  • Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes di Bryant Terry

Visuals

  • White and Shadows di Yuka Yanazume e Julia Hasting
  • Sushi Shokunin: Japan’s Culinary Masters di Andrea Fazzari
  • The New School of Scale-to-Tail Cooking and Eating di Rob Palmer e Daniel New

Writing

  • Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America di Marcia Chatelaine
  • Getting Something to Eat in Jackson: Race, Class, and Food in the American South di Joseph C. Ewoodzie
  • The Man Who Ate Too Much: The Life of James Beard di John Birdsall

James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards

Documentary/Docuseries Visual Media

  • Gather, airs su Netflix
  • High on the Hog: How African-American Cuisine Transformed America, airs su Netflix
  • The Hungriest State, Mississippi State University Films

Instructional Visual Media

  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
  • The Food Network Kitchen: Everything You Need to Know About Collard Greens
  • The Wild Harvest with Alan Bergo

Reality or Competition Visual Media

  • School of Chocolate (su Netflix)
  • Sparklers (su SommTV)
  • Top Chef: Family Style (su Peacock)

Commercial/Sponsored Visual Media

  • Justin V. Barocas, Uber Eats Presents: On the Rise con Marcus Samuelsson
  • Sean O’Connor, Whitney Hassett, Kyle J. Glenn, I Hire Punks
  • Dennis Burnett, Made Right Here Road Trip

Visual Media — Short Form

  • How 60,000 Metric Tons of Salt Are Harvested from One of the World’s Saltiest Lakes (su Eater)
  • TrueSouth – Lake Village (su ESPN/SEC Network)
  • Eat This: What Everyone Gets Wrong About Farm Work (su AJ+)

Visual Media — Long Form

  • EatUp! New York (su ABC7 New York)
  • Somebody Feed Phil (su Netflix)
  • Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition (su Hulu)

Social Media Account

  • Social Media Account: KJ Kearney, @blkfoodfridays
  • Alexis Nikole Nelson, @blackforager
  • Aleya Zenieris, @tasty

Audio Programming

  • Dish City
  • Gastropod
  • Good Food

Audio Reporting

  • A People’s History of Kansas City di Mackenzie Martin
  • California Foodways di Lisa H. Morehouse
  • The Sporkful di Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara

James Beard Foundation Journalism Awards

Columns and Newsletters

  • Tasting Home: “Travels with Papa”; “ Following the Thread”; “In Her Footsteps” di Kwame Onwuachi e Joshua David Stein, Food and Wine
  • Tex-Mexplainer: “Nixtamalization Is the 3,500-Year-Old Secret to Great Tortillas”; “Live a Little and Try Crunching on Chapulines, or Roasted Grasshoppers”; “Forget Everything You Think You Know About Mole” di Jose Ralat, Texas Monthly
  • Taste Matters: “Really, Is Everyone a Critic?”; “Stop Calling Chinese Food Cheap. It Can Be Exceptional at Every Price.”; “The Ingredients May Be New. The Quest For Deliciousness Is Eternal.” di Mahira Rivers, Resy

Dining and Travel

  • “Right Around the Corner” Francis Lam, Conde Nast Traveler
  • “Eating in Xi’an, Where Wheat and Lamb Speak to China’s Varied Palate” by Ligaya Mishan, T Magazine
  • “The Ultimate Texas Tacopedia” by Jose R. Ralat, Texas Monthly

Feature Reporting

  • “Inside the Secretive, Semi-Illicit, High Stakes World of WhatsApp Mango Importing,” di Ahmed Ali Akbar, Eater
  • “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part One — The Schützenfest, Black Endurance, and Beer Culture in Old South Charleston”; “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part Two — The Deliberate Reconstruction of the Charleston Schützenfest”; “Tek Cyear uh de Root, Part Three — The Lost Potential of Charleston Beer” di Jamaal Lemon, Good Beer Hunting
  • “Raising Cane,” di Shane Mitchell, The Bitter Southerner

Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication

  • The Bitter Southerner
  • The New Yorker
  • The Washington Post

Foodways

  • “We’re Reclaiming Beer Because It’s Ours” di James Bennett II for Eater
  • “The American Dream in the Back of a Sunoco” di Trisha Gopal for Eater
  • “Eating in Xi’an, Where Wheat and Lamb Speak to China’s Varied Palate” di Ligaya Mishan for T Magazine

Health and Wellness

  • “Cultivating Better Health,” di Michael Behar, Eating Well
  • “Diet-Related Diseases Pose a Major Risk for Covid-19. But the U.S. Overlooks Them.” di Helena Bottemiller Evich, Politico
  • “Deeply Rooted: An Endocrine Web Special Report on Race and Diabetes” di Andrea Velez, Endocrine Web

Home Cooking

  • “The Way of Clay” di Mary Frances Heck
  • “For Garlic Powder, a Working Seasoning Finally Gets its Turn in the Spice Limelight,” di Ben Mims, L.A. Times Food
  • “The Secret Society of Marmalade Makers,” di Lesley Pariseau, Taste

Innovative Storytelling

  • “Arturo and the Rancho Zen of Washing Dishes” di Javier Cabral per PopUp Magazine
  • “How Black Foragers Find Freedom in the Natural World,” di Dr. Cynthia Greenlee, Adraint Bereal e Wulf Bradley per New York Times
  • “A Feast for Lost Souls” di Annelise Jolley and Zahara Gómez Lucini per Atavist Magazine

Investigative Reporting

  • “NYC Food Delivery Workers Band to Demand Better Treatment. Will New York Listen to Los Deliveristas Unidos?”; “Food Delivery Workers Toiling Through Historic Flooding Call Skimpy Wages and Tips ‘A Cruel Joke’”; “New York City Passes Landmark New Protections for Food Delivery Workers” di Claudia Irizarry Aponte and Josefa Velasquez per The City NYC
  • “Palestine and the West Bank Agricultural Struggle,” di Marianne Dhenin per Life and Thyme
  • “Revolt of the Delivery Workers” di Josh Dzieza per New York Magazine

Personal Essay — Long Form

  • “It’s Time to Decolonize Wine” di Miguel de Leon per Punch
  • “All the Food You Can Eat and Only the Family You Can Stand” di Jackie Summers per Epicurious
  • “The Creature Comfort of Aunt Jemima” di Adia Victoria per The Bitter Southerner

Personal Essay — Short Form

  • “How It Feels to Close Your Restaurant for Good” di Kiki Aranita per Food and Wine
  • “Caribou Bones and Burgundy” di Elaine Chukan Brown
  • “The Dangers of Bartending While Asian,” di Kaylee Hammonds per Food and Wine

Profile

  • “Chef José Andrés Embraces the Chaos,” di Jane Black per Huffington Post
  • “Patsy Young — American Brewer, Fugitive From Slavery” di Theresa McCulla per Good Beer Hunting
  • “The Man Who Sees a Future Where Indigenous Foods Are as Ubiquitous as Burgers,” di Kate Nelson per Esquire

Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award

  • “Growing Up on Los Angeles’s Black Barbecue”; “Downtown LA’s Once-Unstoppable Restaurant Scene Now Faces an Uncertain Future”; “Tonight’s Dinner Should Be Fried Chicken From an LA Grocery Store” di Mona Holmes, Eater LA
  • “‘Too Much to Lose.’ Why a Miami Man Moved into a Backyard Tent During Coronavirus Crisis”; “Salt Bae’s Restaurant Called Cops on Customer who Wouldn’t Pay for Gold-Wrapped Steaks”; “How to Eat Like a Local in Miami: A Local’s Guide to Dining in the 305” di Carlos Frias, Miami Herald
  • “Innovation and the Incinerated Tongue: Notes on Hot Chicken, Race, and Culinary Crossover”; “Two Friends Talk about Black, White, and The Grey: On Cooking and Collaboration Across the Color Line”; “Pimento-cracy” di Dr. Cynthia Greenlee, The Counter and Oxford American

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award

  • “In Grand Central Market, a Beloved Chef Begins a New Chapter”; “Jumpstart Your Day at this Taiwanese Breakfast Pop-up in Chinatown”; “This Atwater Village Sushi Bar is what L.A. Fine Dining is all About,” Bill Addison, Los Angeles Times
  • “’Constant Evolution’”; “Restaurant Debuts as one of the Best in the Midwest”; “Pizzas Out of this World,” Luisa Chu, Chicago Tribune
  • “The Bay Area is Having a Love Affair with Smashburgers. This is the One You’ll Want to Eat Again and Again”; “Impossible’s New Vegan Nuggets Taste Better than McNuggets. Sadly, that’s not Saying Much”; “S.F. Restaurant’s $72 Fried Rice Was a Runaway Hit. It Was Also the Chef’s Nightmare,” Soleil Ho, San Francisco Chronicle

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award

  • “The Flavors of My Grief,” Yasmin Khan per Vogue
  • “Right Around the Corner,” Francis Lam per Conde Nast Traveler
  • “Life Was Not a Peach,” Hannah Selinger per Eater

Fonte: Eater

