World Whisky Awards 2022: ecco i migliori Whisky del mondo

di Manuela 29 Marzo 2022

Giovedì 24 marzo scorso, presso l’Honorable Artillery Compnay di Londra, si sono tenuti i World Whisky Awards 2022. Sponsorizzati da Whiskey Magazine, la classifica stilata ha rivelato quali siano i migliori whisky del mondo.

L’evento si è tenuto in presenza (l’edizione 2020 e 2021 si erano tenuti da remoto a causa della pandemia). I World Whisky Awrds fanno parte dei World Drinks Awards. In particolare qui vengono premiati i migliori whisky in 16 categorie che coprono i diversi stili e metodi di produzione. Il primo round di degustazione avviene alla cieca e viene giudicato da esperti indipendenti.

Dai loro punteggi viene poi selezionato un vincitore per ogni categoria e paese, con tanto di assegnazione di medaglie d’oro, d’argento e di bronzo. Ogni paese vincitore, poi, gareggia nel secondo round per il titolo di World’s Best in ogni categoria. Inoltre i World Whisky Award, oltre a premiare il gusto, si concentrano anche sul design del prodotto.

Fra i vincitori di quest’anno dei premi Icons of Whisky si segnalano:

Buffalo Trace Distillery : premiato come Distiller of the Year

: premiato come Distiller of the Year Sullivans Cove Distillery: premiato come Craft Distiller of the Year

Kevin O’Gorman di Mindleton Distillery: premiato come Master Distiller/Master Blender of the Year

I vincitori delle numerose categorie sono stati selezionati da una giuria di esperti provenienti da tutto il mondo. Per quanto riguarda alcuni fra i principali vincitori delle diverse categorie dei World’s Best Whisky abbiamo:

Whiskymaker’s Reserve No.4 di The Lakes Distillery: premiato come Miglior whisky single malt del mondo

Redemption’s Barrel Proof High Rye Bourbon 10 Years Old: premiato come il Miglior bourbon del mondo

Anita Ujszaszi, direttore dei Premi, ha voluto ringraziare tutti i giudici che si sono incontrati online in apposite sessioni di degustazione per condividere le loro esperienze e valutare ogni campione individualmente. Ha poi ricordato che in gara è stato segnalato un aumento del numero dei whisky, nonché un miglioramento di qualità su tutta la linea.

Icons of Whisky Global Winners 2022

Ecco tutti i vincitori delle diverse categorie degli Icons of Whisky Global Winners 2022:

Distiller of the Year: Buffalo Trace Distillery

Master Distiller/Master Blender of the Year: Kevin O’Gorman, Midleton Distillery

Craft Producer of the Year: Sullivans Cove Distillery

Sustainable Distillery of the Year: Westland Distillery

Distillery Manager of the Year: Ed Thom, The Glenmorangie Distillery

Visitor Attraction of the Year: Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience

Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year: Ewan Paterson, Clonakilty Distillery

Independent Bottler of the Year: Lady of the Glen

Campaign Innovator of the Year: Westland Distillery

Brand Innovator of the Year: M&H Distillery

World Whisky Brand Ambassador of the Year: Sandra Tsai, Kavalan Distillery

Scotch Whisky Brand Ambassador of the Year: Martin Markvardsen, Highland Park

Irish Whiskey Brand Ambassador of the Year: Robert Caldwell, Teeling Distillery

American Whiskey Brand Ambassador of the Year: Philip Rawleigh, 291 Colorado Whiskey

Communicator of the Year: Felipe Schrieberg

PR Agency of the Year: SPEY

Chef of the Year: Jason Nolan, Celtic Whisky Bar & Larder

Bartender of the Year: Pankaj Balachandran, Tesouro

Bar Manager of the Year: Padraic Rafter, Paris Texas Bar and Restaurant

Whisky Hotel Bar of the Year: The Spirit Safe, The Station Hotel

Whisky Bar of the Year: Kaleidoscope, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society

Whisky Bar Group of the Year: Goodnight Group

Buyer of the Year: Mike Sharples, Abbey Whisky

Travel Retailer of the Year: Aer Rianta International (ARI), The Loop

Online Retailer of the Year: Abbey Whisky

Own Brand Supermarket of the Year: Lidl Ireland

Supermarket of the Year: SuperValu

Single Outlet Retailer of the Year: Tonique

Multiple Outlets Retailer of the Year: Robert Graham 1874

World Whiskies Awards Global Winners 2022

Ecco i vincitori, invece, delle diverse categorie dei World Whiskies Awards Global 2022:

World’s Best Single Malt (Best English, No Age Statement): The Lakes Distillery, The Whiskymaker’s Reserve No.4

(Best English, No Age Statement): The Lakes Distillery, The Whiskymaker’s Reserve No.4 World’s Best Single Cask Single Malt (Best Scotch Islay, 12 Years & Under): Stalla Dhu, Caol Ila 11 Years Old Cask Strength

World’s Best Small Batch Single Malt (Best American, 12 Years & Under): The Notch Nantucket, 12 Years Old

World’s Best Blended (Best Japanese, No Age Statement): The Akkeshi, Shosho

World’s Best Canadian Blended (Best No Age Statement): Crown Royal, Noble Winter Wheat

World’s Best Blended Limited Release (Best Canadian, 21 Years & Over): Pike Creek, 22 Years Old Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish

World’s Best Blended Malt (Best Japanese, No Age Statement): Yamazakura, Blended Malt Asaka

World’s Best Bourbon (Best Non-Kentucky): Redemption, Barrel Proof High Rye Bourbon 10 Years Old

World’s Best Small Batch Bourbon (Best Non-Kentucky): Widow Jane, Aged 10 Years

World’s Best Single Barrel Bourbon (Best Kentucky): Blanton’s, The Original

World’s Best Tennessee (Best Age Statement): Jack Daniel’s, 10 Years Old

World’s Best Corn (Best American, 12 Years & Under): Ironroot Republic, Icarus

World’s Best Wheat (Best American): Bainbridge, Battle Point Two Islands Hokkaido Cask

World’s Best Rye (Best Dutch, 12 Years & Under): Millstone, 100 Rye Whiskey

World’s Best Pot Still (Best Irish, No Age Statement): Teeling Whiskey, Wonders of Wood

World’s Best Grain (Best Irish, No Age Statement): The Whistler, Mosaic Marsala Cask

World’s Best Single Cask Single Grain (Best Australian, 12 Years & Under): Whipper Snapper, Australian Wheat

World’s Best New Make & Young Spirit (Best Canadian, New Make): Macaloney’s, Seaweed-Peated Clearach

World’s Best Flavoured (Best American): Whiskeysmith, Blood Orange

World’s Best Design (Best Limited Release): Spirit Thief Distilling Co., Limited Edition Set

Hall of Fame Inductees 76 – 79

Inductee No. 76: Garvin Brown (Board Chair, Brown-Forman)

Inductee No. 77: Paul P. John (Chairman, John Distilleries)

Inductee No. 78: Thierry Bénitah (CEO, La Maison du Whisky)

Inductee No. 79: Jota Tanaka (Master Blender and Executive Fellow Kirin Brewing Company)

