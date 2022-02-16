Guida Michelin 2022, Regno Unito e Irlanda: tutte le nuove stelle

di Luca Venturino 16 Febbraio 2022

Dopo le liste delle stelle in Liguria, Vienna e Salisburgo è tempo di andare a dare un’occhiata anche oltremanica, per scoprire i nuovi ristoranti stellati presentati dalla Guida Michelin 2022 Regno Unito e Irlanda, avvenuta esclusivamente in formato digitale a causa delle conseguenze della pandemia.

La selezione è composta da un nuovo locale tristellato, cinque con due stelle (di cui quattro promossi da una stella sola e uno completamente nuovo alla Guida) e diciannove con una, con ben dieci di loro che fanno il loro debutto. Sono nove, invece, le cosiddette Green Star, assegnate ai locali che meglio incarnano il concetto di sostenibilità ambientale, e sedici i ristoranti Bib Gourmand, che si distinguono per l’ottimo rapporto qualità prezzo. Diamo dunque un’occhiata a ogni categoria:

Ristoranti a tre stelle: L’Enclume, Cartmel, Cumbria – Simon Rogan

Promosso da due stelle Michelin e premiato anche con una Green Star.

Ristoranti a due stelle: Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublino – Mickael Viljanen

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; The Clove Club, Shoreditch, Londra– Isaac McHale

Promosso da una stella Michelin; Ikoyi, St James’s, Londra– Jeremy Chan

Promosso da una stella Michelin: Liath, Blackrock, Dublino – Damien Grey

Promosso da una stella Michelin; Ynyshir, Machynlleth, Powys – Gareth Ward

Promosso da una stella Michelin.

Ristoranti a una stella: The Barn, Aughton, Lancashire – Nathan Cornwell; Bastible, Dublino – Barry Fitzgerald; Bridge Arms, Bridge, Canterbury – Daniel Smith

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton, Cumbria – Ben Queen-Fryer; Evelyn’s Table, Soho, Londra– Luke Selby;

Nuova aggiunta alla guida e vincitore dello Young Chef Award; Frog by Adam Handling, Covent Garden, Londra– Adam Handling; The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff, Perthshire – Mark Donald

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Glovers Alley, Dublino – Andy McFadden; Home, Penarth, Cardiff – James Sommerin

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Jamavar, Mayfair, Londra– Surender Mohan; Kol, Marylebone, Londra– Santiago Lastra

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Meadowsweet, Holt, Norfolk – Greg Anderson

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Pine, East Wallhouses, Northumberland – Cal Byerley

Nuova aggiunta alla guida e premiato anche con una Green Star; Sollip, Southwark, Londra– Woongchul Park; SY23, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion – Nathan Davies

Nuova aggiunta alla guida e vincitore dell’Opening of the Year Award; Trivet, Southwark, Londra – Jonny Lake

Vincitore del Sommelier Award; Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow – Graeme Cheevers

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Lichfield, Staffordshire – Tom Shepherd

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Wild Honey St James, St James’s, Londra – Anthony Demetre.



Ristoranti Green Star: CHAPTERS, Hay-on-Wye, Powys (Mark McHugo)

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Marle, Heckfield, Hampshire (Michael Chapman); Moor Hall, Aughton, Lancashire Mark Birchall)

Detentore anche di due stelle Michelin; Oak, Bath, Somerset (Pete Ellis); Pensons, Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire (Chris Simpson)

Detentore anche di una stella Michelin; Pine, East Wallhouses, Northumberland (Cal Byerley);

Nuova aggiunta alla guida e premiato anche con una stella Michelin; Terroir Tapas, Bournemouth, Dorset (Jesse Wells)

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Tillingham, Peasmarsh, East Sussex (Tom Ryalls)

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Wilsons, Bristol (Jan Ostle).

Ristoranti Bib Gourmand: Andria, Dartmouth, Devon

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Brutto, Clerkenwell, Londra

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Burnt Orange, Brighton, East Sussex

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Celentano’s, Glasgow

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Cush, Ballycotton, County Cork

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Éan, Galway; Everett’s, Waterford; Hollist Arms, Lodsworth, West Sussex

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Humble Chicken, Soho, Londra

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Imad’s Syrian Kitchen, Soho, Londra

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Ka Pao, Glasgow; Kintsu, Colchester, Essex;

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; manteca, Shoreditch, Londra

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Pahli Hill, Regent’s Park and Marylebone, Londra; Sargasso, Margate, Kent

Nuova aggiunta alla guida; Sculthorpe Mill, Sculthorpe, Norfolk

Nuova aggiunta alla guida.



Sono anche stati assegnati i premi speciali (anche se alcuni, scrivendo la lista, li abbiamo già spoilerati: a Philip Howard dell’Elystan Street va il Chef Mentor Award; al trio formato da Luke, Nathaniel e Theo Selby dell’Evelyn’s table va lo Young Chef Award; Dale Dewsbury del Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles si aggiudica il Welcome and Service Award; Isa Ball del Trivet vince il Sommelier Award e infine, ultimo ma non per importanza, il SY23 nella cittadina gallese di Aberystwyth porta a casa l’Opening of the Year Award.