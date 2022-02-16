Guida Michelin 2022, Regno Unito e Irlanda: tutte le nuove stelle

È uscita la Guida Michelin 2022 Regno Unito e Irlanda, che vanta un nuovo ristorante con tre stelle e numerose new entry.

Luca Venturino

16 Febbraio 2022

Dopo le liste delle stelle in Liguria, Vienna e Salisburgo è tempo di andare a dare un’occhiata anche oltremanica, per scoprire i nuovi ristoranti stellati presentati dalla Guida Michelin 2022 Regno Unito e Irlanda, avvenuta esclusivamente in formato digitale a causa delle conseguenze della pandemia.

La selezione è composta da un nuovo locale tristellato, cinque con due stelle (di cui quattro promossi da una stella sola e uno completamente nuovo alla Guida) e diciannove con una, con ben dieci di loro che fanno il loro debutto. Sono nove, invece, le cosiddette Green Star, assegnate ai locali che meglio incarnano il concetto di sostenibilità ambientale, e sedici i ristoranti Bib Gourmand, che si distinguono per l’ottimo rapporto qualità prezzo. Diamo dunque un’occhiata a ogni categoria:

  • Ristoranti a tre stelle:
    • L’Enclume, Cartmel, Cumbria – Simon Rogan
      Promosso da due stelle Michelin e premiato anche con una Green Star.
  • Ristoranti a due stelle:
    • Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublino – Mickael Viljanen
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • The Clove Club, Shoreditch, Londra– Isaac McHale
      Promosso da una stella Michelin;
    • Ikoyi, St James’s, Londra– Jeremy Chan
      Promosso da una stella Michelin:
    • Liath, Blackrock, Dublino – Damien Grey
      Promosso da una stella Michelin;
    • Ynyshir, Machynlleth, Powys – Gareth Ward
      Promosso da una stella Michelin.
  • Ristoranti a una stella:
    • The Barn, Aughton, Lancashire – Nathan Cornwell;
    • Bastible, Dublino – Barry Fitzgerald;
    • Bridge Arms, Bridge, Canterbury – Daniel Smith
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton, Cumbria – Ben Queen-Fryer;
    • Evelyn’s Table, Soho, Londra– Luke Selby;
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida e vincitore dello Young Chef Award;
    • Frog by Adam Handling, Covent Garden, Londra– Adam Handling;
    • The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff, Perthshire – Mark Donald
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Glovers Alley, Dublino – Andy McFadden;
    • Home, Penarth, Cardiff – James Sommerin
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Jamavar, Mayfair, Londra– Surender Mohan;
    • Kol, Marylebone, Londra– Santiago Lastra
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Meadowsweet, Holt, Norfolk – Greg Anderson
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Pine, East Wallhouses, Northumberland – Cal Byerley
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida e premiato anche con una Green Star;
    • Sollip, Southwark, Londra– Woongchul Park;
    • SY23, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion – Nathan Davies
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida e vincitore dell’Opening of the Year Award;
    • Trivet, Southwark, Londra – Jonny Lake
      Vincitore del Sommelier Award;
    • Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow – Graeme Cheevers
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Lichfield, Staffordshire – Tom Shepherd
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Wild Honey St James, St James’s, Londra – Anthony Demetre.

  • Ristoranti Green Star:
    • CHAPTERS, Hay-on-Wye, Powys (Mark McHugo)
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Marle, Heckfield, Hampshire (Michael Chapman);
    • Moor Hall, Aughton, Lancashire Mark Birchall)
      Detentore anche di due stelle Michelin;
    • Oak, Bath, Somerset (Pete Ellis);
    • Pensons, Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire (Chris Simpson)
      Detentore anche di una stella Michelin;
    • Pine, East Wallhouses, Northumberland (Cal Byerley);
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida e premiato anche con una stella Michelin;
    • Terroir Tapas, Bournemouth, Dorset (Jesse Wells)
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Tillingham, Peasmarsh, East Sussex (Tom Ryalls)
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Wilsons, Bristol (Jan Ostle).
  • Ristoranti Bib Gourmand:
    • Andria, Dartmouth, Devon
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Brutto, Clerkenwell, Londra
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Burnt Orange, Brighton, East Sussex
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Celentano’s, Glasgow
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Cush, Ballycotton, County Cork
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Éan, Galway;
    • Everett’s, Waterford;
    • Hollist Arms, Lodsworth, West Sussex
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Humble Chicken, Soho, Londra
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Imad’s Syrian Kitchen, Soho, Londra
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Ka Pao, Glasgow;
    • Kintsu, Colchester, Essex;
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • manteca, Shoreditch, Londra
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Pahli Hill, Regent’s Park and Marylebone, Londra;
    • Sargasso, Margate, Kent
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida;
    • Sculthorpe Mill, Sculthorpe, Norfolk
      Nuova aggiunta alla guida.

Sono anche stati assegnati i premi speciali (anche se alcuni, scrivendo la lista, li abbiamo già spoilerati: a Philip Howard dell’Elystan Street va il Chef Mentor Award; al trio formato da Luke, Nathaniel e Theo Selby dell’Evelyn’s table va lo Young Chef Award; Dale Dewsbury del Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles si aggiudica il Welcome and Service Award; Isa Ball del Trivet vince il Sommelier Award e infine, ultimo ma non per importanza, il SY23 nella cittadina gallese di Aberystwyth porta a casa l’Opening of the Year Award.

